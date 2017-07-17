Police: Drunk Woman Backs Into Person Telling Her Not to Drive

A Grant County woman is accused of driving into a person who had been trying to convince her she was too drunk to get behind the wheel. According to the Fennimore Police Department, officers were called to a local tavern on a report of a hit-and-run last Thursday evening. Witnesses told officers 59-year-old Georgia Howell-Schultz had been drinking at the bar. They say another patron tried to convince her that she was too drunk to drive. During their conversation, witnesses say Howell-Schultz backed her car out of a parking space and pinned the other person against another vehicle. Howell-Schultz then drove off. Police later arrested her on a charge of Causing Injury by Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired. The person who tried to talk her out of driving was treated for a minor injury at Grant Regional Medical Center.