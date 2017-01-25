Police: Drunk Man Causes Problems Outside Bar, Climbs to Garage Roof

An intoxicated man who climbed to the roof of a downtown Dubuque building was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police officers were called to the 1700 block of Central Avenue a few minutes after 2:00 AM. That’s where the man had reportedly been running around barefoot, causing problems for patrons who were trying to leave a nearby bar. After searching the area, police located 33-year-old Matthew Flannery sitting on the roof of a garage. Officers say Flannery was throwing items at their car. The Dubuque Fire Department was called in to assist, and used one of their bucket trucks to help bring Flannery down from the roof. Once on the ground, police say he appeared to be “very intoxicated” and continued to yell at officers. Flannery was taken to the Dubuque County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication.