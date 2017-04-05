Police: Counterfeit $100 Bills Being Passed at Downtown Businesses

Dubuque Police are once again receiving reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. According to Lt. Scott Baxter, fake $100 bills were used at two downtown businesses yesterday: the Iowa Street Market and the McDonald’s on Iowa Street. In the past, police would only occasionally receive reports of fake bills. But Baxter says it’s an issue that has become much more frequent. Baxter asks businesses to be on the lookout for the fake money, and says people using large bills to make small purchases should get their attention. While counterfeiters have gotten more sophisticated with better printers and ink technologies, the Treasury Department has implemented additional security features on bills that should help business spot phony bills. Anyone caught passing counterfeit bills will face at least a felony charge. But Baxter says police would seek federal charges whenever possible.