Police: Bicycle Riders Need to Obey Rules of the Road

Now that school is out across our listening area, bicycling is likely to become more common in and around the city of Dubuque. With the activity increasing, police are taking the time to remind both riders and motorists of the rules that go along with two-wheeled travel. There’s often confusion on when and if bicyclists can ride on city sidewalks. Police Lt. Scott Baxter tells us it is allowed, but cyclists need to watch out for other pedestrians. Bicyclists are also held to the same laws as motor vehicles, something Baxter says bike riders sometimes try to get around. Many parents will impose restrictions on where and when their kids can be riding their bike. Baxter says it’s important to lay out those rules, and enforce them. Despite all the attention on making sure children ride their bikes safely, adults are now much more likely to die while riding a bike. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates that 86 percent of bicycle fatalities involve riders over the age of 20.