Plein Art Festival Brings Artists to Dubuque for Unique Challenges

Artists from across the country were in Dubuque this week, completing unique projects around the city. It’s all part of the annual Bluff Strokes: Fall Color Plein Art festival. The artists received several challenges through the week, including doing nighttime works and timed projects. Kathleen Newman of Chicago did a pastel perspective painting of the Historic Millwork District on Thursday. She says the artwork can give Dubuquers an idea of what people from outside the city see when they come here. All of the artwork created this week will be on display at Steeple Square Saturday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Many of the pieces will be up for sale as well.