Platteville Woman Killed in Highway 151 Crash

A Platteville woman was killed after her car was struck while she was trying to cross US Highway 151 yesterday afternoon. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 4:15 PM where Highway 151 is crossed by Airport Road. That’s about four miles north of Dickeyville. 76-year-old Ardith Stark was headed west on Airport Road when she stopped at the intersection. She then tried to cross the highway, but pulled into the path of a vehicle being driven by 40-year-old Justin Donahoe of Plattville. Stark’s car was pushed into the median, where both she and a passenger became trapped inside. They were extricated by emergency responders, then taken to Southwest Health in Platteville. That’s where Stark was pronounced dead about three hours later. Donahoe was also taken to the hospital following the crash. There’s no word on his condition, or that of Stark’s passenger.