Platteville Teen Accused In Stabbing 

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being repeatedly stabbed by a Platteville teenager this week. 17 year old Mitchell Floerke is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. A police report says the incident happened Monday night at a residence on Lancaster Street at around 7:40 p.m. The 31 year old man, who police have not identified, was treated for stab wounds to his back, chest and arms at Southwest Health Center. Floerke fled the scene following the stabbing, but was taken into custody about an hour and a half later outside a home on East Madison Street. At this time, police don’t know why Floerke stabbed the man, and the incident remains under investigation.