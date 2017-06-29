Platteville To Receive Lead Service Line Replacement Funds

The city of Plattevile is one of 35 municipalities that will receive state funding for the removal of lead service lines. Governor Scott Walker announced the approval of the funding this week. The 35 communities will split nearly 14 million dollars, with Paltteville getting 310-thousand dollars. That money will allow the city to assist private property owners in fully replacing lead service lines that supply water to homes, schools and day care centers. Through the Lead Service Line Replacement Funding program for FY17, Platteville’s funding is being provided in the form of principal forgiveness, which means no debt is incurred on behalf of the city for the funds. The program was conceived by the Department of Natural Resources last year following a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow the state greater flexibility in allocating loan funds for water infrastructure projects. Another 13 million will be awarded to qualifying municipalities in FY18.