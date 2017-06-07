Platteville native Ealy named athletic director at UWP

PLATTEVILLE, Wis – Shannon James Ealy is coming home. The Platteville native is the new University of Wisconsin-Platteville Athletic Director.

Ealy most recently was the interim director of athletics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Previously, he served as a senior associate athletic director at the school from 2007-15.

Ealy is a 1991 graduate of UW-Platteville, where he majored in business administration. He also lettered four years on the Pioneer football team, playing wide receiver and quarterback under Coach George Chryst and earned honorable mention all-Wisconsin State University Conference honors in 1990.