Platteville Mobile Phone Store Robbed

An electronics store in Platteville was held up last night, and police are still looking for the culprits. Sometime around 7:00 PM, two men walked into the BeMobile Verizon store on Progressive Parkway in Platteville. They immediately displayed handguns and forced a store employee and one customer into a back room. The men then went back into the store and took 23 iPhones and 15 Samsung Galaxy phones. The robbers then left the store through a back door. The suspects are both said to be African-American men in their mid-20s. They were wearing black jackets with hoods ski masks at the time of the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Platteville Police Department.