Platteville Man, Grandson Escape Serious Injury as Truck Starts on Fire

A Platteville man and his young grandson were able to escape serious injury after their pickup truck collided with a piece of farm equipment and caught fire. At about 7:15 last Tuesday night, 65-year-old Kevin Zimmerman was driving west on County Road A south of Livingston. His pickup met a semi pulling a silage bagger, which was extending into Zimmerman’s lane. Because of the size of the semi, Zimmerman wasn’t able to see the bagger, which ripped up his front drivers-side tire. Zimmerman’s truck continued on for a few yards before bursting into flames. He and his four-year-old grandson were able to get out of the truck, suffering only minor injuries. Zimmerman’s truck has been deemed a total loss. The bagger sustained an unknown amount of damage as well.