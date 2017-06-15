Platteville Man Charged With Felony 

A Platteville man who was seriously injured after rolling his car in Grant County earlier this month now faces a felony charge. Court documents say 24 year old Justin Christopher is charged with knowingly operating while his license was suspended, causing great bodily harm. On the morning of June 4th, Christopher was driving his car west on County Road O when the car left the road. The vehicle then went down a steep embankment and rolled before coming to rest. Christopher was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by members of the Platteville fire department. His passenger, 19 year old Brook Minett of Platteville was also injured. Both were airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. Minett suffered six broken vertebra and broken bones in her face. Christopher also faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia