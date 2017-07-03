Pilot Killed in Jones County Crash Identified

Family members have confirmed the identity of the man killed in a plane crash near Monticello over the weekend. 90-year-old Jerry Naylor of Scotch Grove died when his small aircraft went down in field near the Monticello airport Saturday afternoon. Naylor had been flying since 1945 and still had an active commercial pilot’s license at the time of his death. His son says he was making a regular local flight when the plane went down at about 4:00 PM Saturday. Naylor was well-known around eastern Iowa for contributing his flying skills to help patients travel to medical appointments. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.