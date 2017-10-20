Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

(makes approximately…12 sandwiches)

For Sloppy Joes:

2 lbs. Ground Beef

1 large onion, sliced thin

2 medium green bell peppers, sliced and roughly chopped

4 tablespoons steak sauce

1 1/2 cups beef broth

¾ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon pepper

12 hamburger buns

For Cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded Provolone cheese

In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the ground beef, salt, pepper and crumble and brown. Drain off excess fat. Add the onions and green bell peppers and cook 4-5 minutes, or until vegetables start to get tender. Stir in the steak sauce and beef broth, bring up to a boil, and cook about 2 minutes.



While meat is cooking, melt butter or margarine in a medium size pot over medium-high heat. Stir in the flour and cook about 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, bring up to a boil and let thicken, about 2 minutes, stirring often. Turn off the heat and stir in cheese until melted.

Toast buns. Top each bun with some of the sloppy joe mixture, then top with the cheese sauce. Serve.