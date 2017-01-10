Peosta Fareway Opening This Week

The town of Peosta will finally have a grocery to call its own this week. Fareway broke ground on a new location in the community last spring, and that store is ready to open up. A grand opening has been scheduled for Thursday morning at 9:30. Fareway executives and Peosta’s mayor are expected to be on hand for a shorty ceremony. Fareway CEO Fred Greiner told us in November they had hoped to be open in time for the holidays, but some wet weather last spring delayed the initial stages of construction. The Peosta store is occupying a brand new, 18,000 square foot building that does have room for expansion should the need arise. With the opening of their Peosta location, Fareway will now have nearly 120 grocery stores across four states.