Pens hammer Predators…Astros shelve Keuchel again…Fairley’s NFL career in doubt

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots as the Pittsburgh Penguins whipped Nashville, 6-0 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the Stanley Cup finals. Nick Schultz opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 91 seconds after the opening faceoff. Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin added first-period goals to chase Predators netminder Pekka Rinne .

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel is back on the disabled list due to neck discomfort that has bothered him since last month. He was on the DL from May 15-May 26 with a pinched nerve in his neck and was scratched from Wednesday’s start in Kansas City with what the Astros initially said was an illness. The lefty is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts this season, holding batters to a .183 average.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says Nick Fairley is seeing multiple heart specialists after one physician advised the defensive tackle to stop playing football. Payton says he hopes the 29-year-old Fairley can return to the Saints, but not unless he has “full confidence” that playing football won’t worsen a heart condition he’s had throughout his six-year NFL career. Fairley recently signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million.

PARIS (AP) – The men’s semifinals highlight today’s French Open schedule. Top seed Andy Murray’s faces No. 3 Stan Wawrinka before fourth seed Rafael Nadal takes on No. 6 Dominic Thiem (teem). Third seed Simona Halep and unseeded Jelena Ostapenko have advanced to tomorrow’s women’s final.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) – The U.S. men’s soccer team finds itself in third place at the midway point in the final round of World Cup qualifying. Christian Pulisic scored twice in the second half as the Americans downed Trinadad and Tobago, 2-0 in Colorado. Pulisic has seven goals and five assists in 15 international appearances, including four goals and three assists in his last four contests.