Penguins repeat…Nadal claims 10th French Open crown…Blaney gets 1st Cup win…US ties Mexico

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winner with just 1:35 remaining before the Pittsburgh Penguins closed out a 2-0 win at Nashville for their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Matt Murray turned back 27 shots in his second consecutive shutout to help the Pens secure the fifth Stanley Cup in team history. Captain Sidney Crosby came away with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after finishing with 27 points.

PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal took his 10th French Open title and 15th career Grand Slam championship by thumping third seed Stan Wawrinka , 6-2, 6-3, 6-1. The 31-year-old Nadal breezed through the tournament by winning every set and dropping just 35 games, the second fewest by any man in a Grand Slam tourney since the Open era began in 1968. His latest title breaks a tie with Pete Sampras for the second most Grand Slams by a male, three behind Roger Federer.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) – Ryan Blaney has earned his first career NASCAR Cup victory by holding off Kevin Harvick down the stretch at Pocono Raceway. The 23-year-old Blaney won for the first time in 68 career starts, doing it without a working team radio. Erik Jones was third, followed by Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier. Bradley put the U.S. ahead in the sixth minute when he deflected a poor backpass by Mexican star Javier Hernandez and created his own breakaway. The Americans are 2-0-2 in the final round of qualifying after opening with back-to-back losses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Daniel Berger shot a 4-under 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and win the St. Jude Classic for a second consecutive year. The 24-year-old is the fourth back-to-back winner at St. Jude and the first since David Toms did it in 2003 and ’04. Berger was 10 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim.