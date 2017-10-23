Pats win Super Bowl rematch…Saints top Packers…Steelers whip Bengals…Vikes kick away Ravens

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The New England Patriots easily won a rematch of Super Bowl 51 as Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots scored the first 23 points of the game after scoring the last 31 to pull out a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl. Brady threw for 249 yards and completed 21 of his 29 passes despite a thick fog that shrouded Gillette Stadium.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the 4-2 New Orleans Saints rallied to beat the Packers 26-17 at Green Bay. Mark Ingram rushed for 105 yards and a score, and Will Lutz kicked two second-half field goals, including a 44-yarder to put New Orleans up for good 19-17 with 10:26 left. Brett Hundley finished 12 of 25 for 87 yards in his first start for the 4-3 Packers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers whipped the Cincinnati Bengals 29-14 to improve to 5-2. Le’Veon Bell added 192 total yards for Pittsburgh, which shut out Cincinnati in the second half while limiting the 2-4 Bengals to just one first down. Chris Boswell added five field goals to help the Steelers set a season high for points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Latavius Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Kai (ky) Forbath kicked six field goals in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory against the Ravens. Forbath made kicks of 52, 51, 43, 43, 34 and 32 yards for as Minnesota improved to 5-2. Joe Flacco was sacked five times and Baltimore managed just 208 total yards in slipping to 3-4.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that lefty Rich Hill will start Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday after ace Clayton Kershaw pitches the opener against Astros ace Dallas Keuchel . Yu Darvish has the starting assignment for the third game. Justin Verlander will start Game 2 for Houston.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. overcame a restart violation and a loose tire early on to win for the seventh time this season, taking yesterday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway. The race began hours after the team learned that crew member Jim Watson had died of a heart attack while in town for the playoff race. Kurt Busch finished second before a wave of playoff contenders headed by Ryan Blaney, whose car failed post-qualifying inspection.

UNDATED (AP) – The top eight remain exactly the same in the latest Associated Press college football poll, with Notre Dame cracking the top 10 for the first time this season. The Irish climbed four spots to ninth with Saturday’s 49-14 rout of Southern Cal, which dropped to 21st. Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Penn St., Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin. For the first time since 2005 the Iowa State Cyclones are ranked in the poll. I-S-U debuts at number 25.