Crash with Train Damages Car in East Dubuque

A pair of northeast Iowa residents were able to escape injury when a train struck the car they had been riding in yesterday morning. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a couple minutes after 7:45 AM. The car had been travelling on Barge Terminal Road when the driver stopped on one of the road’s railroad crossings. Both the driver, 28-year-old Nathan Lee of Ridgeway, and his passenger, 29-year-old Kathryn Allen of Cresco, were able to escape the vehicle before the train ran into it. Allen was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, where she was treated for minor injuries and released. Lee was cited by deputies for blocking a railroad crossing.