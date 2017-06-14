A party in Pittsburgh … Angels win in 11 innings … An obscene gesture

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh will be the site of a huge party in a few hours as fans of the NHL’s Penguins pour into the city for a victory parade, saluting the team that has won the Stanley Cup for a second year in a row. Players will appear in the parade, no doubt hoisting the championship cup they won by beating the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the final round of the playoffs. Crowd estimates have ranged into the hundreds of thousands for the festive celebration in Western Pennsylvania.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – In baseball last night, Eric Young Jr., hit a solo home run in the 8th inning of reliever Tyler Clippard to propel the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings over the New York Yankees. Young also drove home the winning run with a single off the leg of Yankee reliever Ben Heller in the 11th. It was Young’s third homer in 15 major league games this season, equaling his total from the previous four seasons combined.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Lefthander Jason Vargas pitched seven strong innings and Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double in a six-run fifth as the Kansas City Royals defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-1. Vargas’ nine wins are tied for the most in the majors with Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kehl) of the Houston Astros. Royals manager Ned Yost applauded Vargas’ performance, telling reporters, “He’s just getting back to being healthy.”

CLEVELAND (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (pweeg) made an obscene gesture at Cleveland fans after hitting a home run last night. After crossing home plate following his second-inning drive, Puig raised both middle fingers in the direction of fans seated in the dugout suites located on field level at Progressive Field. He was booed for the remainder of the game. Puig said he was heckled in the on-deck circle, which is directly in front of those choice seats. He realizes he could face a fine from Major League Baseball for his actions.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams has been named Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel. Team president Bruce Allen announced the move Tuesday morning at a news conference. Williams has been with the team as a senior personnel executive since February 2014. The 61-year-old previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.