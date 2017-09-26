Parents Will Be Able to Review Dubuque High School Reading Materials

Parents of Dubuque high school students will soon be able to view books being offered in English courses. This comes after parents had challenged the novel “The Perks of Being a Wall Flower” last year. Those parents requested that the book be reviewed, but later withdrew that request because most people wanted the novel retained. David Olson, the district’s Director of Secondary Education, says parents will be able to go to the district’s website and view every English course that’s offered, as well as which novels will be used in each course. Olson says the district decided to put the information on its website after people began discussing the novel last year. In December, a district committee made up of students, parents, and teachers unanimously voted against removing “The Perks of Being a Wall Flower.”