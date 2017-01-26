Parents Make Their Case for Keeping ED Catholic School Open

Supporters of the Catholic elementary school in East Dubuque say they’re hopeful that church leaders will hold off on closing the school. The Diocese of Rockford announced Tuesday that it would be closing the St. Mary’s school at the end of this school year. Diocese officials then met with parents at the school on Tuesday night. With just 52 students enrolled from kindergarten through 8th grade, the church says it just can’t afford to keep the school open. But at the end of the meeting, they said they would take parents’ concerns into consideration. One of those parents, Natalie Berning, tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV she’s confident they made a strong case for keeping the school open. St. Mary’s is the last Catholic school in Jo Daviess County. If it were to close, parents would have to send their kids either to Dubuque or Hazel Green to continue their Catholic education.