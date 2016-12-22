Panthers Go Cold in 2nd Half, Fall to Tar Heels

The UNI basketball team played right with 8th ranked North Carolina for the first half of their contest in Chapel Hill last night, but the Panthers went stone cold from the field after the intermission. UNI connected on just 7 of 27 second half field goal attempts – a 26% showing – on their way to a blowout 85-42 loss at the hands of the Tar Heels. It was a seven point game at the break, with Carolina leading 33-26. But the hosts piled up 52 second half points against UNI’s 16. Former Western Dubuque standout Spencer Haldeman tallied three points in the losing effort for the Panthers. UNI now gets a week off before opening their Missouri Valley Conference schedule.