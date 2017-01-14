Packers minus Nelson vs. Cowboys…Steelers-Chiefs under the lights…Big names avoid arbitration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Packers will be without receiver Jordy Nelson for tomorrow’s NFC division playoff game against the Cowboys in Dallas. Nelson suffered injured ribs during the first half of last Sunday’s 38-13 rout of the Giants, leaving Green Bay without the NFL leader in touchdown receptions during the regular season. Nelson had 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 TDs in helping the Packers win the NFC North.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The start of tomorrow’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs in Kansas City has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of an ice storm expected to blanket the area this weekend. The forecast calls for freezing rain to move into the area Friday before cold temperatures follow throughout Saturday and Sunday. The Steelers are planning to leave for Kansas City earlier than normal on Saturday to account for the weather.

UNDATED (AP) – Yesterday’s list of players avoiding salary arbitration include the 2015 Cy Young Award winners and the National League MVP from that season. Astros pitcher Dallas Kuechel has taken a one-year, $9.15 million contract after going 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA for Houston last year, and Jake Arrieta OK’d a one-year pact worth more than $15.6 million. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper got an even bigger deal, accepting a $13.6 million package after batting only .243 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in 2016.

HONOLULU (AP) – Justin Thomas has broken the PGA Tour’s 36-hole scoring record to open a commanding five-shot lead at the midway point of the Sony Open in Honolulu. Thomas followed his 59 with a 6-under 64 for a 17-under total. Gary Woodland is alone in second following his second straight 64.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Woody Austin carded 10 birdies and an eagle in taking the first-round lead at the Diamond Resorts Invitational. Austin had 43 points in the modified Stableford scoring tournament, or a 12-under 59 under normal scoring. Joe Durant was second in the pro competition with 34 points, Lexi Thompson is tops among the LPGA participants with 26 points, and former major league pitcher Mark Mulder heads the celebrity field with 26 points.