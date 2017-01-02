Pack, Lions reach playoffs…Pats get home field before Chiefs take division

UNDATED (AP) – The NFC playoff participants were finalized when the New York Giants beat Washington 19-10, eliminating the Redskins from the postseason and clinching berths for Detroit and Green Bay. The Packers took the NFC North title as Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Lions. Matt Ryan also had four touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons wrapped up a first-round bye and an 11-5 season with a 38-32 triumph over New Orleans.

UNDATED (AP) – New England clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins, who enter the postseason as the sixth seed in the conference. Kansas City overtook Oakland for the AFC West title and home-field advantage by beating San Diego, 37-27 while the Raiders were absorbing a 24-6 loss at Denver. Pittsburgh knocked off Cleveland 27-24 in overtime, giving the Browns a 1-15 record and the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Broncos will hold a news conference today to formally announce Gary Kubiak’s resignation as head coach. Kubiak told his players of the decision following yesterday’s win over the Raiders. He went 24-11 in two years at the helm, winning Super Bowl 50 with a 24-10 win over Carolina last February.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Chargers will be interviewing head coaches while deciding whether to move to Los Angeles. Mike McCoy was fired following the Chargers’ loss to Kansas City in what may have been the final NFL game in San Diego. McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons at the helm, missing the playoffs the last three years and finishing last each of the last two years.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season, matching the worst record in team history. The Niners are 7-25 since cutting ties with Jim Harbaugh, including a 5-11 mark under Jim Tomsula last season. It’s the first time in nearly four decades that an NFL team has fired coaches in successive seasons after just one-year tenures.