Overnight Storms Possible Tonight Through the Weekend

A similar set-up that brought last week’s severe storms into the Dubuque area is creating the possibility of more storms this week. KCRG meteorologist Kaj O’Mara tells us that heat and humidity will persist into the overnight hours, which will create some of the unstable air that thunderstorms feed off of. O’Mara says last Tuesday’s storm didn’t take a usual path into our area. Instead, it formed in western Wisconsin and actually dropped down into the Dubuque area from Grant County. The same thing could happen over the next few nights. Current models are putting the storm chances to our north, but O’Mara says they could feed into the instability over our area. So if you check the radar and see storms developing over southern Minnesota, there’s no guarantee that they won’t end up in our neck of the woods. High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s from Thursday through the rest of the week. The next day without a chance for storms is Sunday.