Overnight Severe Storms Bring Rain, Wind, Hail

Severe thunderstorms that rolled across Dubuque County brought everything from heavy rain to high wind to large hail last night. A wind gust of 75 miles per hour was reported at the Dubuque Regional Airport at about 12:40 this morning. Those winds have downed tree limbs, in some cases very large ones, across the area. Some of those downed limbs are impacting traffic. Many others clipped power lines on their way down. At this hour, Alliant Energy is reporting more than sixty local power outages across the county. Those interruptions have knocked out power to more than 77-hundred customers. Heavy rains have also contributed to the problem. A trained spotter in Asbury reports at least four inches of rain in that area. That rainfall has caused several local creeks to rise. The Little Maquoketa Creek is out of its banks and is spilling over US Highway 52 near Durango. Traffic is being blocked in that area until the water recedes. Sageville Road is also said to be impassible. The heaviest of rains appear to have missed the Dubuque area to the north. Rainfall totals in excess of nine inches have been reported in parts of southern Clayton County, near Millville. Quarter-sized hail was also reported late last night in the Holy Cross area.