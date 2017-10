No one was injured after fire broke out at a downtown Dubuque home late last night. A few minutes after 11:30, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Smoke was coming from the second story of the home when fire crews arrived. A release from the fire department says they were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. There’s no word on how much damage the fire caused.