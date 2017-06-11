Ostapenko wins French Open … Tapwrit takes Belmont…3-way tie at St. Jude…Preds mum on Ellis

PARIS (AP) – Jelena Ostapenko had never won any tour-level event before rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over third seed Simona Halep (HA’-lehp) in the French Open women’s final. The 47th-ranked Ostapenko did it despite trailing 4-6, 0-3 against a former French Open runner-up. She is the first unseeded woman since 1933 to win the tournament, doing it two days after her 20th birthday.

NEW YORK (AP) – Tapwrit overtook favorite Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths. He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness before giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third Belmont victory. Tapwrit completed the 1 1/2-mile race in 2:30.02 with Jose Ortiz aboard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink (sihnk) and Ben Crane share the third-round lead at the PGA’s St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Cabrera Bello fired a 5-under 65 to catch Cink and Crane and minus-9. Crane shot a 68 and Cink carded a 69 on the Southwind course.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis is in question after he couldn’t finish Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final at Pittsburgh. The Predators are offering no clues at all on his status on Sunday night against the Penguins. Ellis missed most of the second and third periods in Thursday night’s 6-0 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, with gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 Sunday in Nashville.

HOUSTON – Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) won’t begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list twice this season. Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day DL a day later. It’s the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier last month and caused him to miss one start.