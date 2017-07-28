Orr To Run For Seat On The Dubuque School Board

Another person has tossed their hat in the ring for a chance to win one of three open seats on the Dubuque School Board this fall. Former teacher, who currently serves as a substitute in the district David Orr says if elected he’ll be the “eyes, ears and voice” for the teachers and students in the district. Orr says he’d like to see classes like welding reintroduced in the curriculum to better prepare students for the workforce. Orr, who’s been a teacher in the district since 1980 says while it’s the goal of school districts to prepare students for higher education, some kids are just not cut out to go to college. Orr says from what he knows, the current school board has been doing a good job. Orr also taught at Jefferson during the declining enrollment period of the 1980’s. Orr is one of seven people who have or announced that will be filing papers for a seat on the school board. The deadline to file is August 3rd.