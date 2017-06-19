Open win is Koepka-esque performance…Larson wins in Michigan…Chapman returns

ERIN, Wis. (AP) – Brooks Koepka carded three straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hidei Matsuyama at Erin Hills. Koepka’s 16-under total ties the U.S. Open record set by Rory McIlroy and gives him his first Major championship. Justin Thomas shot a 75 to finish eight shots back after his record-setting 9-under 63 on Saturday.

Steve Stricker finished in a five way tie for 16th at five under. Zach Johnson was one under for the tournament tied with four others for 27th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Brooke Henderson claimed her fourth LPGA Tour title by taking the Meijer Classic in Michigan by two strokes over Michelle Wie (wee) and Lexi Thompson. The 19-year-old Henderson closed with a 66 for a 17-under total and a $300,000 first-prize check. The Canadian led after each of the first two rounds before falling one shot behind Thompson on Saturday.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) – Kyle Larson earned his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season by holding off Chase Elliott at Michigan International Speedway. Larson started from the pole and took control on a restart with five laps remaining before closing out his third career Cup win. Joey Logano was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned to a major league mound Sunday after more than a month on the disabled list. The lefty worked a perfect eighth inning at Oakland, his first big league action since being diagnosed with inflammation in the rotator cuff of his pitching shoulder. Chapman took the mound in a non-save situation before the Yankees absorbed their sixth consecutive loss, 4-3 to the Athletics.

UNDATED (AP) – Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft. Fleury was left unprotected by Pittsburgh after he agreed to waive the no-movement clause in his contract. The Penguins instead protected Matt Murray a week after the second-year goalie led them to win their second consecutive championship.