Trucker Hauling Chocolate Crashes Near Elizabeth

A truck driver hauling chocolate had a not-so-sweet time in Jo Daviess County over the weekend. That’s because he ended up in the ditch trying to drive through some early morning fog on Sunday. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Yanik Copkov of Brampton, Ontario was headed west on US Highway 20 a few minutes after 2:00 AM Sunday. As he approached the intersection with Illinois Route 84 near Elizabeth, he skidded off the road when it curved to the north. His semi, which was hauling liquid chocolate, went into the ditch, struck a light pole, and rolled onto its side. Copkov was not injured, though he was cited for Driving Too Fast For Conditions. There’s no word on whether any of the chocolate leaked or spilled as a result of the crash.