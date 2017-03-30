One Person Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Stockton

One person was shot and killed by a police officer outside of Stockton yesterday afternoon. Stockton Police were called to an area off of Front Drive on the southwestern edge of the town around noon yesterday. Someone had reported a suspicious vehicle with three people inside. When police arrived at the scene, an armed confrontation broke out. What’s known is that a Stockton officer shot and killed one of the people who had been in the car, and that the other two are in custody. What’s not known is whether any of the three people in the car were armed, or exactly what happened that led up to the shooting. The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident, and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed today on the person who was killed. None of the names of anyone involved have been released.