One Man Killed in Farm Accident Near Durango

One man was killed and another injured in a farm accident in rural Durango yesterday. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were repairing a tractor when it slipped into gear and ran them over. The incident happened a few minutes after 2:00 yesterday afternoon. The names of the two men involved have not been released, though the Sheriff’s Department says they will be identified later today. The man who died was 84-years-old and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was initially taken to a local hospital before being transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.