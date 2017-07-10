One Killed, Three Hospitalized in Grant County Crash

One person was killed and three others sent to the hospital following a crash in the far northern part of Grant County yesterday afternoon. At about 4:45 PM, 44-year-old John Brown of Boscobel was headed east on State Highway 133 just outside of Blue Ridge. As he tried to turn left into a business, he pulled out in front of an oncoming minivan, which hit Brown’s car broadside. One of Brown’s passengers, 66-year-old Josephine Marshall of Boscobel, died after being taken to a local hospital. Brown was also initially taken to a local facility, but has since been transferred to UW Hospital in Madison. A three-year-old passenger in Brown’s car was treated and released. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Brown will be cited for Failure to Yield to Oncoming Traffic when he’s released from the hospital.