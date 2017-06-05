O’Mara: Warm, Dry Weather Expected Through Mid-June

Saturday’s hot and humid weather will be the exception, rather than the rule, for the first part of June. That’s according to meteorologist Kaj O’Mara from our coverage partner, KCRG-TV. He says that while the month of June could see some days where temperatures jump up to around 90 degrees, like they did over the weekend, for the most part we will be around normal. Any warm temperatures will come in the form of a “dry heat,” as very little precipitation is expected through the middle of the month. O’Mara says that’s rare for early June. While the prospect of more than two weeks with little rain would mean topsoil could dry out, it will mostly act as a balance to all the rain we received in April and May. That lack of moisture will also keep humidity levels low. On Sunday, Dubuque saw the dew point drop into the middle 40s. At that level, the heat index will actually read lower than the air temperature. The chance of precipitation is not expected to rise above thirty percent in the Dubuque area between now and Sunday.