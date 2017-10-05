O’Mara: Rain Starts This Evening, Could Last Until Saturday Morning

The rain that will move into the Tri-States this afternoon could stick around for a couple of days. Our weather coverage partners at KCRG-TV tell us that rain is likely all day Friday, through the night, and into Saturday morning. Initially, it looked like the system bringing the rain would have gotten here by midday today, but meteorologist Kaj O’Mara says the timing has since shifted. Most of our listening area can expect to receive about two inches over the duration of the rain, with higher amounts where thunderstorms pop up. But O’Mara says the rain won’t fall steadily all the way through Saturday morning, but will come in several spurts. While it’s not uncommon to have showers into October, O’Mara says it is a bit unusual to have a rain event of this duration and volume this far into fall. Depending on the strength of some of the thunderstorms that come with the system, O’Mara says rainfall totals could approach four inches in some areas.