O’Mara: Great Lakes Ice Impacts Iowa Summers

If you’re want an indication of how warm our upcoming summer might be, KCRG meteorologist Kaj O’Mara says look to the Great Lakes. O’Mara tells us that there appears to be a bit of a connection between how ice-covered the lakes are at the end of winter and how warm temperatures get during Iowa summers. O’Mara says there’s been plenty of evidence of the connection over the past five years. Just 10% of the Great Lakes are currently iced over. The last time there was so little ice coverage was in 2012, when Iowa had near-drought conditions during the summer. O’Mara first began studying the connection between Great Lakes ice coverage and Iowa temperatures after a college classmate suggested that high pressure systems over the lakes can stall weather coming from the west.