Old Mill Road Re-Opens, Two Days Ahead of Schedule

A Dubuque street that connects two heavily-traveled roads has re-opened, a couple days ahead of schedule. City work crews closed Old Mill Road last week between its intersections with Rockdale Road and Manson Road. The closure allowed crews from Black Hills Energy to make repairs to gas main owned by the company. Old Mill was expected to be closed through the middle of this week. But the work progressed quickly, and the road re-opened yesterday afternoon. Old Mill Road connects Rockdale Road with Kelly Lane, and is a common route used by Dubuque drivers looking to get from the southern part of the city to US Highway 20.