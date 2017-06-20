Old Mill Road Closed Through Next Week

A Dubuque street commonly used as a “cut-across” from US Highway 61 to US Highway 20 will be closed through the middle of next week. Old Mill Road is being closed due to repairs being made to a gas main owned by Black Hills Energy. Those repairs began today and will last through next Wednesday. The closure will run from Old Mill Road’s intersection with Rockdale Road, near Neighbors Tap, to where Old Mill is crossed by Manson Road, about a half-mile away. The intersection with Manson Road is also where Old Mill Road connects with Kelly Lane, which then carries traffic to Highway 20 via either Fremont Street or Cedar Cross Road. A detour around the closure will be in place. It will take traffic north along Rockdale Road to Grandview Avenue, then southwest on Fremont.