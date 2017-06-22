An Oiler strikes gold…Fleury is Knighted…Cavs eye Billups…Freeman changing corner

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Connor McDavid was the big winner at the NHL awards presentation yesterday. The second-year Edmonton Oilers forward and captain came away with the Hart Trophy as the league MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award that goes to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL players association members. Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was the recipient of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender, San Jose’s Brent Burns accepted the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman and Toronto forward Auston Matthews claimed the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

Former Dubuque Fighting Saint Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames was the league recipient of the Lady Byng Trophy. The award is presented for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury is now a former member of the Pittsburgh Penguins after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in yesterday’s NHL expansion draft. Fleury won three Stanley Cups while spending his entire 13-year career with the Penguins. The Knights opened the draft by taking Florida forward Jonathan Marchessault , Dallas forward Cody Eakin and Los Angeles defenseman Brayden McNabb.

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been meeting for a second straight day with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a front-office position. The Cavaliers are looking for a general manager after Gilbert and David Griffin parted ways this week after three consecutive trips to the Finals. It’s believed that Billups would take on a different role, perhaps as director of basketball operations.

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman plans to move from first to third base to keep Matt Adams’ bat in the Atlanta lineup. Freeman took grounders at third base before batting practice Wednesday and also made throws to first base as he recovers from an injury. He was leading the National League with 14 homers when his left wrist was broken by a pitch last month.

BOSTON (AP) – Former New York Jets linebacker David Harris is about to join the New England Patriots. A person familiar with the situation says Harris and the Pats have worked out a two-year contract that could be worth as much as $6.75 million. The former second-round pick had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Jets and ranked second on the team’s all-time list in tackles when he was released this month.