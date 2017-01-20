Obama Commutes Prison Terms of Two Former Dubuquers

A pair of former Dubuque residents serving time in federal prison on drug charges have had their sentences reduced by President Obama. The outgoing president commuted the prison terms of more than three hundred prisoners yesterday. Among them is 49-year-old Johnny McAtee. He was given a life sentence in March of 2006 after being convicted on one count of attempting to manufacture meth the previous summer. But President Obama has shortened McAtee’s sentence to thirty years. 57-year-old Carla Engler will also be getting out of prison earlier than expected. She was also sentenced in 2006, to thirty years in federal prison. That’s after she was convicted of Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, two counts of Attempting to Manufacture Meth within One Thousand Feet of a School, and one count of Possession of Meth-Making Materials. Instead of her original sentence, Engler will be spending sixteen years, eight months in prison.