From Oakland to Vegas … Lakers fight over … Wooden Award finalists

PHOENIX (AP) – Sometime in the not distant future, they will become the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Vegas 31-1 at the league meetings in Phoenix. Miami was the lone dissenter. Until the move, likely in 2020, Mark Davis’ team still belongs to Oakland. Davis insists the club should still be considered a part of the Bay Area community.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A battle over control of the Los Angeles Lakers is over after an agreement was reached to have Jeanie Buss serve as controlling owner of the storied NBA franchise for the rest of her life. The agreement, filed in L.A. Superior Court, makes permanent the arrangement her late father and longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss said in his will that he wanted.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Frank Mason III of Kansas, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan and Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss are the finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year. The five have been invited to Los Angeles for the trophy presentation at the College Basketball Awards on April 7.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies have been on an unprecedented Final Four run, making it there 10 straight years. UConn topped Oregon last night to advance. Next up for the Huskies, who have won 111 consecutive games, is Mississippi State on Friday night. Stanford will face South Carolina in the other national semifinal, giving the Southeastern Conference two teams in the Final Four for the first time since 2008. South Carolina defeated Florida State last night to advance.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pressure is mounting on USA Hockey in its wage dispute with the women’s national team. Sixteen U.S. senators wrote a letter to executive director Dave Ogrean, urging him to resolve the matter. The message came four days before the start of the women’s world championship, which players threatened to boycott if significant progress is not made toward an agreement.