“Nuclear Option” Could Come Today on Gorsuch…Autopsies Show Syrians Suffered Chemical Attack…Xi, Trump Meet Tomorrow

BEIRUT (AP) – President Bashar Assad took an enormous gamble if his forces were behind the chemical attack in northern Syria: committing a war crime just as the U.S. and most Western leaders made clear they are no longer seeking his immediate removal. Though Assad can count on the backing of his top allies, Russia and Iran, he has revived international outrage, at a time when the Trump administration is still formulating its policy on Syria.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Ahead of key votes set for Thursday, Democrats have escalated their attacks as they prepare to try to block Gorsuch with a filibuster. Republicans plan to utilize the “nuclear option” and change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The battle over Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to replace the late Justice Anontin Scalia on the Supreme Court is posing a special challenge for Democrats in states Donald Trump carried comfortably in the presidential election. Deciding which way to vote poses considerations beyond solidarity with the party caucus. It’s a particularly tense environment for 10 Democrats.

BEIRUT (AP) – Turkey’s justice minister says results from autopsies conducted on three Syrians brought to Turkey after this week’s assault in Idlib province show they were subjected to a chemical weapons attack. The statement comes as international outrage is growing over the harrowing attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Syria. In France, the country’s foreign minister is urging that President Bashar Assad’s government be prosecuted over its alleged use of chemical weapons.

WASHINGTON (AP) – As President Donald Trump hosts President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the world’s two largest economies and carbon polluters are taking dramatically divergent paths on climate policy. With Trump threatening to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Xi is poised to become the world’s foremost leader on climate change.