Not-so lonely at the top in the US Open…Larson has Michigan pole…Tigers shelve Martinez

ERIN, Wis. (AP) – There’s a four-way tie for the lead heading into the third round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, with Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood all at 7 under. First-round leader Rickie Fowler is one shot back and tied with Jamie Lovemark and J.B. Holmes. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day failed to make the cut, marking the first time since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986 that the world’s top three players missed the cut in a major.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) – Kyle Larson will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup event at Michigan International Speedway. Larson posted a lap of 202.145 to nose out Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer was third in qualifying, followed by Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat. Martinez came out of Thursday’s win over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning with a racing heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. The 38-year-old Martinez was still in the hospital on Friday afternoon as the doctors tried to find the cause.

UNDATED (AP) – Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis and Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock have been suspended five games under the NBA’s anti-drug program. The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations. Ellis averaged 8 1/2 points a game last season, while Bullock averaged 4 1/2 points.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks are staying in-house to fill their general manager vacancy. A league source with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the team plans to name director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM. Horst would replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic job last month.