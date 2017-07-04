North Korean tensions…Inspections of nuclear weapons…New Jersey govt. shutdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Koreans say they are concerned about increased tensions following North Korea’s announcement that it successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. The launch appeared to be the North’s most successful missile test yet. A U.S. scientist examining its height and distance said it could be powerful enough to reach Alaska.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration’s attention is riveted once again on North Korea as President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Germany for a summit of the world’s leading developed and developing nations. Early Tuesday, North Korea claimed to have test-launched its first intercontinental missile. Concerns about Korean Peninsula security are certain to surface at the G-20 summit starting Friday in Hamburg. Trump urged China in a tweet late Monday to “end this nonsense once and for all.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Defense Department has decided to place off-limits the overall results of routine inspections of the nation’s nuclear weapons bases – reports that have been available in recent times. Navy spokesman Captain Greg Hicks, a spokesman for the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, says Pentagon officials are “comfortable with the secrecy.: But criticis concerned about safety and security issues are questioning the lockdown of information.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature has passed a $34.7 billion budget that Republican Gov. Chris Christie says he’ll sign to end a three-day government shutdown. The Assembly and Senate passed the budget early Tuesday morning. The deal includes more than $300 million in Democratic spending priorities and overhauls the state’s largest health insurer, something Christie wanted.