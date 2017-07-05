North Korea Tests ICBM…Trump Arrives in Poland…IS Control of Mosul Fading

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed his nation will “demonstrate its mettle to the U.S.” and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after test-launching its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The hard line suggests more tests are being prepared as the country tries to perfect nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

TOKYO (AP) – Keeping North Korea from having nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles has long been considered a key U.S. red line, and one the North has thumbed its nose at for years. Its Fourth of July ICBM launch is just the latest step in its long march toward, and maybe over, that line. While U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be caught somewhat off guard by the launch, Kim and his regime have been clearly telegraphing their moves.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tensions with North Korea are on the rise. This, after the United States concluded that North Korea’s latest missile launch was indeed an intercontinental ballistic missile, the kind capable of reaching the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called it a “new escalation of the threat” to the U.S. The United Nations Security Council is to hold an emergency session on Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is likely to receive a friendly welcome in Poland. That’s despite lingering skepticism in Europe over his commitment to NATO, his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his recent decision to pull the U.S. out of a major climate agreement. Trump arrives in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday for a brief visit that will include a speech in Krasinski Square, near the center of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – Some 300 Islamic State fighters remain in the small patch of territory still controlled by the group in Mosul’s Old City, a senior Iraqi commander said Wednesday. Lt. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of Iraq’s special forces told The Associated Press that the militants’ hold on Mosul has shrunk to a 500 square meter (600 sq. yard) area. A large number of civilians are believed to be trapped in the IS-run enclave.