NorCal Wildfires Now Deadliest in State History…Police Response to Vegas Shooter Questioned…Trump Issuing Executive Order on Healthcare

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) – Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history show no signs of slowing down. Steady winds with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity plunging near zero are expected to descend on the areas north of San Francisco where at least 23 people have died and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – California fire officials will assess the effectiveness of emergency alert systems, after days of raging wildfires in Northern California left at least 23 dead. Communities in the fire-prone state use an array of systems to send out alerts to residents when they need to evacuate, including text messages and emails. Some evacuees say they were never warned. But it might not be possible to reach everyone in danger with little time to react.

UNDATED (AP) – A revised chronology from investigators for the Las Vegas massacre is intensifying pressure for police to explain how quickly they responded to what would become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Two hotel employees called for help and reported Stephen Paddock sprayed a hallway with bullets and struck an unarmed security guard in the leg. Police say that was several minutes before Paddock opened fire on a crowd below, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.

MADRID (AP) – Thousands of people waving Spanish and Catalan flags are marching in downtown Barcelona to celebrate Spain’s national day. Participants, some of whom had painted their faces in red and yellow, shouted “Viva Espana,” or long live Spain, and “I am Spanish.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – Frustrated by failures in Congress, President Donald Trump will try to put his own stamp on health care with an executive order that aims to make lower-premium plans more widely available. Trump will unveil his plan Thursday. Administration officials say one of the main ideas is to ease the way for groups and associations to sponsor coverage that can be marketed across the land. Critics warn of higher premiums for the sick.