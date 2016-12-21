No More Volunteering For Budget Director At Sunnycrest

The Dubuque County Supervisors want the county’s Budget Director to focus on her duties and stop assisting Sunnycrest Manor with its budget issues. During an meeting today, the board was brought up to speed on how many volunteer hours Budget Director Michelle Patzner was putting in at Sunnycrest. The long-term care facility has been plagued by a budget crisis for years. Patzner was hired to assist county department heads with their budgets four years ago, and began to helping Sunnycrest’s Board of Trustees with their budgets when they lost their accountant. Patzner says helping Sunnycrest with its budget issues never interfered with her duties as county Budget Director for the county, but admits the hours were getting long. Supervisor Daryl Klein commends Patzner for saving the county some money by volunteering her services to Sunnycrest, but the burden placed on her was taking its toll. It will be up to Sunnycrest and its Board of Trustees to fill the void left by Patzner. Sunnycrest is facing a projected $2.2 million budget deficit at the end of the current fiscal year.