No Revelations From JFK Documents…Half-Million Rohingya Fleeing…Trump Will Battle Opioids with Ads

WASHINGTON (AP) – Newly released government files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy show authorities madly chasing after tips, however thin, in the days after the shooting in Dallas. No big revelations have been found in the documents so far. President Donald Trump is delaying the release of hundreds of others because of national security concerns.

INANI BEACH, Bangladesh (AP) – A Rohingya Muslim fleeing persecution in Myanmar says his wife and children died when their boat capsized just 1,000 feet of Bangladesh’s shore. They were part of the largest human exodus in Asia since the Vietnam War – a colossal tide of more than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims whose homes had been torched by Buddhist mobs and soldiers. Bangladesh authorities say 28 boats carrying Rohingya refugees have capsized in its waters since August, killing at least 184 people.

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) – On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war. He made the point over and over – at the Panmunjom “truce village” where North literally meets South; at a military observation post inside the Demilitarized Zone, and in off-the cuff comments to U.S. and South Korean troops.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Catalan separatist lawmakers have filed a motion to hold a vote in the upcoming regional parliament session on whether to establish a republic independent of Spain. The proposal of the ruling Catalan coalition Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) and their allies of the far-left CUP party says that “We establish a Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state of democratic and social law.”

UNDATED (AP) – A massive advertising campaign is a central part of the Trump administration’s plan to attack America’s opioid crisis. Yet an AP Fact Check finds that such campaigns in the past have failed to have a strong impact on drug use among the young.